Dodgers' 2025 Payroll Isn't Highest in NL, Let Alone MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers were once dubbed as perennial chokers after multiple seasons of reaching the postseason, but consistently falling short. Much of the baseball world didn't even consider the Dodgers' 2020 World Series title as valid.
After the Dodgers won it all in 2024 and continued to win in the offseason, the narrative quickly changed. LA. went from consistently losing when it mattered most, to consistently winning because of an "unfair advantage."
The baseball world grumbled and groaned as the defending champions spared no expense this winter, acquiring the talents of some of the biggest stars in baseball.
Suddenly, the narrative transformed to the Dodgers were ruining the sport.
While that theory has largely been debunked, the numbers don't lie: The Dodgers do not have the highest payroll in the National League, let alone Major League Baseball.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale provided more context to the payroll situation.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, with their shrewd strategy of deferred contracts, don’t have the highest salary obligations in Major League Baseball this season, after all," Nightengale writes. "That distinction belongs once again to the New York Mets, according to MLB’s present-day calculations, obtained by USA TODAY Sports."
Much of the baseball world complain that the Dodgers simply outspend their opponents, but when the team beat the New York Yankees in October, the Bronx Bombers had the higher payroll.
Dodgers president Stan Kasten made a compelling argument for why the defending champions' agressive pursuits this offseason only improved the game.
“So, obviously, it hasn’t damaged the game competitively,” Kasten said.
“And, on the entertainment side, which is what we are, it’s really good when there is one team beloved by their fans, who come out in record numbers, leading all of baseball in attendance, while that same team can be hated and lead baseball in road attendance. That’s a win-win for baseball.
“And this is also really contributing to the enhanced globalization of central baseball around the world. So it’s a win-win-win. This is really good for baseball. I have no question about it.”
The Dodgers may have one of the best rosters in baseball history, but the defending champions have already lost their first series of the year to the Philadelphia Phillies. Lucrative spending may give teams an advantage, but it doesn't guarantee a championship.
