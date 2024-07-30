Dodgers Acquire Gold Glove Outfielder in Last Minute Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays, multiple reports confirmed Tuesday. The Dodgers traded for Kiermaier in exchange for left-handed reliever Ryan Yarbrough right before the trade deadline hit at 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.
Kiermaier gives the Dodgers the defensive-first outfielder they have been seeking ahead of the trade deadline. The Dodgers have lacked a strong center fielder with James Outman and Andy Pages filling the role for the majority of the season. Outman has struggled as an outfielder, and has switched between the major and minor leagues this season. Pages has been solid, but is better in a corner outfield spot over center field.
The Dodgers bring in Kiermaier after he spent one and a half seasons with the Blue Jays. Kiermaier is known for his exceptional defense at his position, having racked up four Gold Glove awards in his decade long career. He most recently won a Gold Glove in 2023.
Where Kiermaier has struggled this season is on offense. He has slashed .195/.236/.310 with 39 hits, 24 runs, four home runs, and 18 RBIs in 81 games this season. This is a step down from his 2023 campaign with the Blue Jays when he hit .265 with a .741 OPS.
The Dodgers send out Yarbrough as part of the trade. Yarbrough appeared in 32 games this season, going 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts. He did struggle recently though, posting a 6.00 ERA through nine starts in July. He was designated for assignment on Monday, and it didn't take long for L.A. to find his next home.
Kiermaier was one of two trades the Dodgers made right before the deadline. They also acquired Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. The day before, the Dodgers traded for reliever Michael Kopech and utility men Tommy Edman and Amed Rosario.