Dodgers All-Star Out of Lineup Again as LA Looks to Sweep Braves

Freddie Freeman is out of the Dodgers lineup in the series finale vs the Braves:



1. Shohei Ohtani DH

2. Mookie Betts SS

3. Teoscar Hernández RF

4. Michael Conforto LF

5. Will Smith C

6. Tommy Edman 2B

7. Max Muncy 3B

8. Kiké Hernández 1B

9. Andy Pages CF



Blake Snell is…