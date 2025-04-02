Dodgers All-Star Out of Lineup Again as LA Looks to Sweep Braves
The Los Angeles Dodgers have released their lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves — with one notable omission.
Freddie Freeman, who re-injured his surgically repaired ankle over the weekend after slipping in the shower, remains out of the lineup against his former team.
Freeman was hopeful to be back in the lineup Wednesday, but the Dodgers have clearly elected to give him another night off ahead of the team's off-day Thursday as they travel East to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here's the Dodgers' full lineup against the Braves on Wednesday night, with left-handed pitcher Blake Snell taking the mound:
1. Shohei Ohtani DH
2. Mookie Betts SS
3. Teoscar Hernández RF
4. Michael Conforto LF
5. Will Smith C
6. Tommy Edman 2B
7. Max Muncy 3B
8. Kiké Hernández 1B
9. Andy Pages CF
On Tuesday. Freeman opened up about the unfortunate incident that occurred Sunday morning.
“Halfway through my morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
While Freeman said he felt good enough to play on Tuesday, the Dodgers have decided to exercise caution the entire series. With the cross country travel to Philadelphia coming up, L.A. believes Freeman will be better off getting one more day of rest..
