Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Opens Up on Scary Accident Leading to Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already had two of their superstars miss time this season, despite just seven games played so far in 2025.
Mookie Betts had an unknown stomach illness that kept him out of the first two games of the regular season and caused him to lose almost 20 pounds. Freddie Freeman, who also missed the first two games of the regular season but with rib discomfort, came back for three games but has been out this week with an unusual tweak to his surgically repaired ankle.
Manager Dave Roberts vaguely told the media that Freeman had a 'mishap' in the shower that led to the ankle discomfort, but the World Series MVP opened up on what led to this unusual injury.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
Freeman is no stranger to battling through injuries, but at least for early regular season games, it is smartest to not risk anything.
This past season featured Freeman battling through an ankle injury days before the postseason that would later require surgery, a torn rib cartilage suffered during the championship run, and a personal health scare with his son earlier in the season.
Freeman has already gone through so much, but provided some good perspective on how much worse the incident could have been.
“I literally stepped in with my right foot and it slipped. And I went down,” Freeman said. “It’s a glass door, so it could have been so much worse. I could have hit my head or something like that. So I’m very thankful that it was just a little mishap with my ankle.”
