Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Out for Season Following Elbow Surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will miss the rest of the 2025 MLB season and part of the 2026 season after undergoing another major surgery.
Gonsolin underwent a right elbow procedure by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, his second in two years.
According to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the procedure was a Tommy John "revision with internal brace and some flexor cleanup."
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Michael Conforto for Missing Easy Opportunity to Drive in Runs
Gonsolin is expected to miss eight to 10 months as he recovers from the elbow procedure, marking another extended absence for the starting pitcher.
The 31-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2023 season, and he missed the entire 2024 season and postseason.
During the spring, Gonsolin injured his back, which kept him out until April 30. He went 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA in his handful of starts after coming back, but he ended up landing on the injured list after experiencing elbow pain after a June 4 start.
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts' Home Run Brought Up Emotional Memory Following Stepfather's Death
The starter is set to go through his final year of arbitration eligibility this winter before coming a free agent after the 2026 season.
Back in June, the pitcher opened up about the injury and his mentality as he sat on the sidelines once again.
“I definitely thought there was a chance (the ulnar collateral ligament was damaged again),” Gonsolin told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.
“It definitely felt different than two years ago. I would say I’m probably having more pain now than two years ago, mostly because my UCL was fully torn (in 2023) so it didn’t really hurt.
“I think the fact that it was so achey, I thought there might be a little tear in it. But there wasn’t.
“It’s definitely a relief that it’s not surgery right this second. Hopefully it’s going to get better and once it gets better and once I can jump back into throwing and it’ll continue to improve and just get stronger.
"It definitely is a relief that the UCL is still good and I don’t have to go through 18 months of rehab again.”
For Gonsolin, the road to recovery begins once again, in yet another brutal development for the former All-Star pitcher.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.