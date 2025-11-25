Dodgers Key Free Agent Makes Public Appearance in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost seven players to free agency after becoming the first repeat champions in a quarter century.

One of the seven players to hit the market is Kiké Hernandez. The utility man played a pivotal role for the Dodgers during their World Series run.

Hernandez has built a reputation for being a star when the lights are brightest, and this October was no exception. Perhaps more impressively, Hernandez played through an elbow injury, which he sustained earlier in the season.

The utility man recently announced via social media that he underwent surgery on his left elbow, and will not participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic due to his recovery.

Despite the surgery and recovery timeline, Hernandez and the Dodgers have reportedly shown mutual interest in a reunion.

The fan favorite has participated in his fair share of fun offseason activities, and there seems to be no stress about his free agency process. Hernandez and Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda recently made an appearance at F1 Las Vegas.

Hernandez's speech at the World Series parade is evidence of his desire to return to LA for the chance of completing the three-peat.

"What's up Dodgers Nation? It's October's very own ... standing here, playing the most games in October for this franchise, for this really big team that has a lot of really big rings," Hernandez said.

“My teammates have been pretty humble. But I think it’s time to talk that s--t. Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about a back-to-back? Yeah, we’re a mother f-ing dynasty, baby!”

Hernandez added, with a mic drop: “And I want to take this time to apologize –– to absolutely f---ing nobody.”

The Dodgers brought Hernandez back late in the offseason last winter, and it wouldn't be surprising if the front office once again re-signs the fan favorite on a one-year deal.

