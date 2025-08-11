Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Michael Conforto for Missing Easy Opportunity to Drive in Runs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed outfielder Michael Conforto's squandered opportunity against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Dodgers lost 5-4 against the Jays, a devastating loss after the team led by two runs for most of the game until relief pitcher Blake Treinen gave up two home runs.
The Dodgers managed to tie the game up after losing the lead during the bottom of the 8th inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Conforto came up to the plate.
After working a 3-1 count, Conforto got a 96 mph pitch right down the middle, though he only ended up popping out, bailing out the Blue Jays in a disappointing end to a promising at-bat.
After the game, Roberts pulled no punches on his assessment of Conforto's at-bat.
“I mean, you can’t ask for a better pitch,” Roberts said. “(On) 3-1, you get a pitch that couldn’t be put on a tee much better. We’ve gotta move it forward.”
Conforto has struggled this season, to put it mildly, hitting .191/.303/.334 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs.
He has made 366 plate appearances over 102 games, making his numbers based on a proper sample size.
The right-hander has a -0.4 WAR, and a wRC+ of 84, both of which highlight his issues at the plate. He isn't hitting for power, fielding the ball well, or even making good contact.
Overall, Conforto has struggled on offense and earlier in the summer, Roberts made it clear that the results needed to improve.
"It’s critical,” Roberts said regarding an improvement from Conforto.
“I think that I’ve shown my faith in him and giving him opportunities. I do, like I’ve said, think he’s trending in the right direction.
"But we’re going to continue to look and figure out ways we can get better as a ballclub as we do get closer to the deadline. I hope that’s not in his kind of mindset. Just continue to get better each night. But it’s important for him to continue playing well.”
His failure to keep the rally going against the Blue Jays marks just one chapter in a story full of disappointment for the 32-year-old. For his sake and the Dodgers, Conforto will need to start delivering in these key situations.
