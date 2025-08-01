Dodgers All-Star's Home Targeted in Burglary While Team Was In Cincinnati
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's house was targeted in an attempted burglary Wednesday morning, per TMZ Sports.
Luckily, the three would-be thieves did not gain access to Yamamoto's home as private security called 911, causing the suspects to scatter.
The right-hander wasn't home as he and the Dodgers embarked on a road trip to Boston last week, and were in Cincinnati finishing a series with the Reds during the attempted break in.
Yamamoto is still expected to make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
TMZ detailed the damage that was done despite the suspects not making it into the pitcher's home.
"Law enforcement sources tell us, at around 5 AM, three people were seen on surveillance video at the Dodgers star's Los Angeles-area home shattering a glass door and several windows.
"Our sources say the suspects were long gone by the time police officers arrived on the scene ... and an investigation into the matter is ongoing."
Yamamoto is having a fantastic year on the mound, tossing a 2.63 ERA across 116.1 innings of work. He has hurled 133 strikeouts to just 39 walks on the year, leading to his first All-Star honor earlier this month.
Although Yamamoto's average fastball velocity ranks in the 63rd percentile among active pitchers with a speed of 95.1 mph, his fastball run value per Baseball Savant ranks him in the 100th percentile. This figure deals with his fastball's movement, location, and results when it's tossed and quantifies the impact of his heater.
The four-seam fastball is Yamamoto's most-used pitch, and generates a batting average of just .190 against it. The right-hander's splitter, however, has just a .152 average against it, while generating a swing-and-miss 41.6 percent of the time.
