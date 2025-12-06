Dodgers Lose Out on Twins All-Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to address their need for an outfielder this season, and they just lost one of their potential trade targets for the offseason.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Minnesota Twins have taken center fielder Byron Buxton off the table, and look to compete and build around the All-Star in 2026.

"All those fans waiting for their teams to acquire one of the Minnesota Twins’ stars probably can forget it," Rosenthal wrote.

"The Twins do not anticipate moving center fielder Byron Buxton or right-handers Joe Ryan and Pablo López, according to league sources briefed on their plans. Minnesota’s goal is to keep those players, build around them and compete in 2026."

Buxton had a career year in 2025, reaching career highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (83) while being named to the second All-Star Game of his career. He had an .878 OPS last season and played above-average defense throughout the year, but the most important part of his 2025 campaign was his ability to stay healthy throughout the season.

The 31-year-old played 126 games in 2025, the most he had managed in a season since 2017. He has managed two 100-game seasons in a row, which bodes well for his future.

The Dodgers are looking to upgrade in the outfield via trade, so Buxton's exclusion from the pool of players they could acquire is a big blow to LA.

There are still several options they could pursue, though, and they have plenty of time to go after some big names. The Dodgers have a multitude of talent in their farm system, and could very well land another All-Star in the offseason.

Who Else Could the Dodgers Trade For?

While Buxton has been ruled out as a possibility, many teams could unload their outfield talent at the deadline.

Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbar and Jarren Duran are all realistic options for the Dodgers, but the most intriguing player the Dodgers could pursue is Steven Kwan.

Kwan found himself heavily linked to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, though LA couldn't figure out a deal for the left fielder and he remained with the Cleveland Guardians. Now with a bigger need for an outfielder, the Dodgers could very well make a move on him.

