Dodgers Predicted to Land Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran For Starting Pitcher

The media outlet Bleacher Report recently got creative as it pertained to coming up with trade ideas for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

With a glut of outfielders and less-than-ideal starting pitching depth, Duran and teammate Wilyer Abreu have been constantly speculated about throughout the offseason as possible trade targets for contending ballclubs.

The B/R Walk-Off X account offered up a host of mock trades involving various teams. Knowing that the Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of outfielder reinforcements, and likely ones coming from the trade market, it's not too surprising to see the Boys in Blue associated with Duran.

However, the potential one-for-one deal involving Duran and starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan may surprise some people.

Trade Proposal: Los Angeles Dodgers get LF/CF Jarren Duran; Boston Red Sox get RHP Emmet Sheehan pic.twitter.com/X337jflRmI — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 4, 2025

From Boston's standpoint, this is a no-brainer trade to make. Sheehan, an East Coast native, is only 26 years old. He's under team control for at least the next three seasons.

Sheehan's advanced metrics from this past year were very good. He ranked above the 90th percentile in strikeout percentage, whiff rate, and chase percentage. The four-pitch mix Sheehan utilizes includes a fastball with terrific ride and movement.

Duran is also under team control for the next three seasons. Having just turned 29, the Dodgers, in theory, would enjoy the remainder of his apex prime. Duran is a feisty athlete with great speed and above-average defensive skills. On paper, he does fit what the Dodgers need — and he offers the added bonus of being a Southern California native.

At the same time, is the juice worth the proverbial squeeze in this scenario? The Dodgers do have ample starting pitching depth. Having said that, Sheehan is one of the younger members of the group, and he's already proven to be a valuable asset, whether starting or coming out of the bullpen.

The stuff is for real, and he's just scratching the surface as to how good he can be. Duran clearly would represent an upgrade in left field. However, with the Dodgers' four best prospects all being outfielders, is Duran worth trading for if it means giving up one of the team's best young pitchers?

These are questions Andrew Friedman and the rest of his group surely have been analyzing throughout the offseason period.

