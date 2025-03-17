Dodgers Already Focused on Adding More Japanese Talent, Says Exec
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three of the biggest stars to ever come out of Japan in Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani. The trio will each play an important role in the upcoming Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
More news: Former Dodgers, Yankees All-Star Outfielder Announces Shocking Position Change
Ohtani will be the Dodgers' designated hitter, while Yamamoto and Sasaki will pitch Games 1 and 2 of the series, respectively.
The trip to Japan has shown just how much of the country is dedicated to the Dodgers, a team that is exponentially growing its fanbase with the trio of Japanese talent.
“I think our mission was accomplished, painting the country of Japan in Dodger blue,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers signed the prized jewel of the international signing class in Sasaki. Although the 23-year-old had never thrown a pitch in Major League Baseball, he commanded the attention of a superstar throughout his free agency process.
While the Dodgers have orchestrated two consecutive offseasons filled with landmark contracts and jaw-droppings signings, the defending champions are not finished trying to add Japanese talent.
According to Dodgers' vice president of player personnel Galen Carr, the team is already watching multiple Japanese players that could be joining stateside baseball within the next few years.
“If you ask me about the next five years in Japan, I could name at least three really interesting names that we’re going to be looking at moving forward and have our eyes on,” Carr said to Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke about the importance of growing the game globally, especially in Japan.
“In our ideal world,” Friedman said, “kids are growing up in Japan, watching Dodger games, being a fan of the team. And when they have a decision to make, that gives us some advantage in the process.”
Although the Dodgers are often connected to Japan nowadays because of their three current stars, the franchise began planting seeds long ago. The story really begins in 1995 with Japanese right-hander Hideo Nomo.
Now, Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki are looking to continue that legacy for the next wave of Japanese superstars coming to MLB.
More news: Dodgers Could Trade for $56 Million Cy Young Pitcher, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.