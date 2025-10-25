Dodgers Among Teams Who 'Want' Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal this offseason.
Skubal will be out of contract after the 2026 season, and trade talks have arisen around him following reports that Skubal and the Tigers have a gap of $250 million to bridge in their contract extension talks.
The southpaw has been one MLB's best pitchers over the last two seasons, if not the best. He won the AL Cy Young award in 2024, making his first All-Star Game while leading MLB with 228 strikeouts and the American League with a 2.39 ERA.
He followed it up with a similarly fantastic season in 2025, posting an American League leading 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts. His 6.6 bWAR also led the AL, and he seems to be on his way to winning a second consecutive Cy Young award.
The Dodgers don't especially have a need for elite starting pitching, however, adding Skubal to any roster would make it better.
"Therefore, even though the Tigers are in position to compete for the postseason next year, it’s likely they shop Skubal at the Winter Meetings and try to make the best trade they can with so many big market teams with deep farm systems obviously wanting him, such as the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees and Giants," wrote Bowden.
The Dodgers have more than enough resources within their MLB team and their farm system to make a move on Skubal, with plenty of young talent at the top level as well as seven Top 100 prospects.
What Would the Dodgers Look Like With Skubal?
Skubal would likely slot into the first spot in the Dodgers' rotation, followed by Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani.
With five spots automatically filled, the Dodgers could look to a number of players to fill the final slot in the rotation. The two most obvious answers are Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan, who have each spent time in the rotation this season, and have performed well during the postseason.
