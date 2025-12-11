What a Possible Tarik Skubal Trade Package Could Look Like For the Dodgers

With star closer Edwin Diaz surprisingly agreeing to a deal with Los Angeles Tuesday morning that seemingly came out of nowhere, it has many thinking...can the Dodgers pull off another blockbuster move this offseason?

Diaz was always thought to be a bit too expensive for LA's liking. That was until he agreed to a very team-friendly three-year deal reportedly worth $69 million. Not only does the move weaken the rival New York Mets, but it also strengthens the Dodgers in a way that could enable even higher odds for a three-peat.

As the offseason Winter Meetings have continued in Orlando, a few reports seemingly have trickled out in relation to Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal. A free agent at the end of next year, the Tigers are very open to having dialogue with other teams considering his impending status heading into a walk year.

Two reports in particular are connecting the Dodgers to Skubal in what would truly be a gigantic acquisition.

It got us thinking...what would the Dodgers have to give up in exchange for the two-time Cy Young Award winner? We'll break down a hypothetical trade that could have both teams feeling better about their chances next season.

Tigers Receive: SP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope, SP Patrick Copen, INF Alex Freeland , OF James Tibbs III

Even with Skubal potentially being a rental, the Dodgers would be giving up a serious haul in return for arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

A prerequisite for the Tigers would be landing an MLB-ready arm. That would be Sheehan — a very talented young pitcher with playoff experience and years of team control. Hope and Tibbs III are both top-10 prospects within the system.

However, the Dodgers' farm system has more depth in the outfield than anywhere else and could conceivably feel comfortable moving two of their pieces. Copen is coming off a very good year in the Minor Leagues. Freeland will get his chance to play more regularly in Detroit essentially as a younger version of former Dodgers utility man Zach McKinstry. Freeland fits AJ Hinch's preferred mold as a toolsy player with positional versatility.

From Orlando, FL — here’s what I’m hearing at the Winter Meetings:

The @dodgers are in talks on a potential mega trade for @tigers ace @tarikskubal.

Nothing done yet, but momentum is real… and this could heat up as soon as today.

Dodgers Receive: SP Tarik Skubal, OF Wenceel Perez

Landing Skubal would signal one thing: Making as much of a push as possible to three-peat. Even if the team lost him to free agency next winter, winning a third-straight World Series will have been worth it.

It's mind-boggling to envision a starting rotation featuring Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. Having a Skubal-Yamamoto duo pitching in four games of a hypothetical seven-game series would be an absolute nightmare for the opposition. Being a West Coast native, Skubal likely would love the chance to pitch back in his home state.

Perez would be a very valuable player for the Dodgers to grab. While he's not overly experienced with only two years of MLB service under his belt, he does fit a major need as a massive defensive upgrade in right field. He's also an above-average athlete — something the team would also welcome.

According to Baseball Savant, Perez ranks in the 79th percentile in range and the 77th percentile in arm strength. At only 26 years of age, he'd be under team control for the foreseeable future until 2030.

If Perez were not included in the deal, the Dodgers likely would be able to retain one of the prospects mentioned above.

