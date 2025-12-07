Dodgers Remain in the Mix for Tarik Skubal in Latest Update

Back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is entering the final year of his contract.

More news: Dodgers Executive Reveals What He Missed About Shohei Ohtani as an Amateur Scout

The Detroit Tigers ace is expected to cash in handsomely on a massive deal once the 2026 season ends. His value on the mound is immense given how dominant he's been the last two year (a combined 31-10 record with a 2.30 ERA).

Adam Wells of Bleacher Report recently broke down the situation revolving around the uber-talented pitcher. While there's not a guarantee that Skubal will be dealt, a host of media platforms insist that the door is cracked open enough for a trade.

"The door remains open for the Detroit Tigers to potentially trade two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Any movement, one way or another, could come next week as executives from all 30 teams descend on Orlando for the winter meetings."

#MLBTonight reacts to the latest on the trade market for Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/QeWRqPT3UC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2025

The article also mentioned another report from ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel in which the reporters believe that the Dodgers could end up being an option for Skubal should Detroit get serious about moving their star player.

"Passan and McDaniel cited the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles as the most likely landing spots if a deal materializes.

"It's difficult to figure out Skubal's trade value because he's arguably the best pitcher in MLB right now, but he has just one year of team control remaining. The left-hander will likely be seeking a record-breaking contract in free agency next offseason."

More news: Dodgers May Not Be In the Market for a Closer After All

The Dodgers don't need more starting pitching, per se, given the expected stable of arms coming back next season. Having said that, even if for a one-year rental, getting Skubal would clearly increase the team's chances at a three-peat. For as good as the existing group is, Skubal would be a difference-maker — and arguably would sit atop a rotation featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow.

Multiple of the team's best prospects would likely have to go the other way. The Tigers probably would ask for current players on the main roster as well.

It would be a calculated gamble, but if the Dodgers want to go all-in and cement their dynasty even further, a trade for Skubal isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.