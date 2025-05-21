Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Wants to See Chris Taylor Back With LA One Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers are making rapid changes to their team, and have made it clear that the goal is to win now.
In a mix of unfortunate injuries to some of their stars, moments of stagnant offense during a recent rough stretch, and playing in one of baseball's most competitive divisions, the Dodgers' two longest-tenured position players are no longer with the team.
After catcher Austin Barnes was designated for assignment on Wednesday while the team called up top prospect Dalton Rushing, veteran utility man Chris Taylor was released a few days later on Sunday.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the infectious mindset of Taylor and what he added to the team outside the box score. He also appeared to leave the door open for a potential reunion down the road.
“He is the consummate pro, the way he did a trust fall when he got here,” Friedman said. “He came in hungry and wanting to get better, and dove in with our hitting guys, with our position coaches. … He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around. Whenever he’s done playing four, five, six years from now, I hope he’s always connected to the Dodgers.”
The capacity of his connection to the Dodgers down the road wasn't clear, but Friedman certainly let it be known that whatever it becomes, L.A. will welcome back the utility man with open arms.
Taylor first arrived to Los Angeles via a trade with the Seattle Mariners in 2016, batting .240 in 86 appearances dating back to his debut in 2014.
In 2017, Taylor burst onto the scene, hitting .288 in the regular season and playing a key role in securing the Dodgers' National League pennant that year, even winning NLCS MVP honors.
He has helped the Dodgers clinch four total pennants and two World Series championships while generating countless memories for Dodgers fans throughout his time in L.A.
