Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman Breaks Silence on Shocking Chris Taylor DFA
The Los Angeles Dodgers released utility man Chris Taylor Sunday in order to make room on the roster for Tommy Edman. The departure comes as a shock given Taylor was the Dodgers' longest-tenured position player, a title he held for a total of four days before being released.
Earlier this week, the Dodgers designated longtime catcher Austin Barnes for assignment. The move was an indication the Dodgers want the best players on the roster at all times.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman commented on the departure of two longtime veterans in the span of a week.
"This has been a very emotional week for all of us," Friedman said Sunday. "Barnesy and CT have been in the middle of some huge moments for this organization. Both guys have left an indelible mark on our culture and where we're at this point. So the decisions were incredibly difficult. The conversations were tough. But with where we are, the division race, the competition of the roster, everything. We felt like this was in the Dodgers' best interest in terms of how to win as many games and put us in a position to best win the World Series this year. Doesn't mean that it was easy. But ultimately felt like it was the right thing to do."
“The lasting impact those guys had is real,” Friedman added.
Both Barnes and Taylor were used in the lineup sparingly this season; however, the veterans were respected figures in the clubhouse and beloved by fans.
This story will be updated...