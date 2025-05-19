Clayton Kershaw Makes Surprise Admission About Finishing Career With Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made his season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels after recovering from offseason knee and toe surgeries.
Ahead of his first start since Aug. 30, 2024, Kershaw shared insights into his approach to free agency over the years and expressed the significance of the Dodgers to him.
"Being a Dodger for this long, there's a lot of gratitude on my end. I'm excited to get going again and contribute, and I'm definitely excited to maybe end my career here at some point. I don't know when, but maybe at some point I'll always be a Dodger," Kershaw said.
"You know, I think if you asked me that, you know, three or four years ago, I would have said maybe not. But now, yes, I think it's super special to get to be a part of it. And I love being here."
For years, Kershaw has been linked to a move to his hometown Texas Rangers. He is a Dallas native and resides there during the off-season.
Over the past couple of seasons, he has been a free agent, signing short-term deals with the Dodgers due to his age.
His links to the Rangers have always drawn buzz about whether he would make the move, but he has instead decided to keep playing for the Dodgers, the team that drafted him and where he has become a legend among other great pitchers.
The Dodgers provide Kershaw with a sense of familiarity and a consistently title-contending team built around superstar depth.
Los Angeles has demonstrated a willingness to invest in order to compete, exceeding the efforts of other teams in the past.
At this point in his career, they represent the best chance for him to add another World Series to his legacy and further enhance the magical time he had with the Dodgers.
