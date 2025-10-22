When Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in World Series for Dodgers?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the World Series, and they have a plan for their starting rotation.
In the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, lefty Blake Snell started Game 1, Yoshinobu Yamamoto started Game 2, Tyler Glasnow opened the third game, while Shohei Ohtani pitched Game 4.
For the World Series, manager Dave Roberts has already announced that their pitching rotation will remain the same for the first two games — Snell starting first followed by Yamamoto.
Regarding Game 3 and Game 4, Roberts said "we’ll kind of see in Game 3 and Game 4," adding that the idea is to “run the same (starting) rotation back, for sure for the first two (games of the World Series).”
Thus, Ohtani will pitch in either Game 3 or 4 at home in front of the Dodger Stadium fans.
The Dodgers have been cautious with Ohtani all season, giving him plenty of rest between starts. Ohtani returned to the mound in the middle of the season after missing over a year with a torn UCL injury.
He was involved in all of last season, though he did not pitch. This season, the team has been steadily increasing Ohtani's pitching workload, careful not to push him too far.
If the World Series goes the distance, Los Angeles may end up using Ohtani on short rest — potentially even out of the bullpen — but Roberts wasn't ready to get ahead of himself yet.
During a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Roberts explained his thoughts on the starting rotation, a true strength for the Dodgers during this postseason run.
“With every great starting staff, you’ve gotta have that anchor. Blake’s always been a finisher,” Roberts said. "The way the season started, to have him back, to pitch the way he did sort of raised the bar.
“I thought he got Yamamoto even better, got [Glasnow] better, Shohei. It allowed for us to not ony prevent a couple few-game losing streaks, but to just win games, win series.”
If the Dodgers want to win the World Series, they need the starters to continue to go deep into games and cover up the bullpen's woes. It's worked thus far — they just need to do it four more times.
