Dodgers Are 'Heavy Favorites' in World Series Over Blue Jays, Says Insider
A relatively anxiety-free postseason is reaching its end for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as just one team, the Toronto Blue Jays, stands in their way of a second consecutive World Series title.
The Dodgers have cruised through the playoffs, winning all but one game — an 8-2 slip up against the Philadelphia Phillies — on their way to the World Series. With a starting pitching rotation that has been absolutely lethal and an offense that is heating up, the Dodgers are sizable favorites over the Blue Jays.
Per BetMGM, the Dodgers are a -210 favorite over Toronto and are a -150 favorite to win the opening game of the World Series, which will be played in Toronto.
Some, including MLB Now's Sean Casey, view Vegas' assessment of the Dodgers as warranted based on their performance so far this postseason.
"You know what, the way that they're playing right now, I would say yes," Casey said when asked if the Dodgers should be considered a heavy favorite. "Just because of that starting pitching. The starting pitching has been so elite. (Blake) Snell almost looked unhittable. (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto was incredible. (Shohei) Ohtani was lights out."
Snell is 3-0 as a starter this postseason, allowing an ERA of just 0.86 across 21 innings. Ohtani and Yamamoto each earned their second postseason wins in the National League Championship Series against Milwaukee. In addition to the three starters Casey mentioned, Tyler Glasnow has also been lethal this postseason, holding a 0.68 ERA across three appearances.
In addition to the Dodgers' elite starting rotation, Casey cited the promise their offense has shown over the past few games. Most recently, Ohtani broke out of a postseason slump, mashing three home runs in an epic performance in Game 4 of the NLCS that is considered to be one of the best the sport has ever seen.
"I would say, when you look at the way they're swinging the bats with Ohtani just coming off of a three home run game — because most of the postseason, he's been cold," Casey said. "All of a sudden now, oh wow, you're coming into the World Series with a hot Ohtani. I think they're a heavy favorite."
