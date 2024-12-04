Dodgers Beat Out AL East Big Market Team for Blake Snell
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal earlier this week, but there was an east coast organization that was hoping to land Snell.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed which American League East team he believed to be in the running for Snell.
“I gotta think it was the Boston Red Sox,” Nightengale said. “The Red Sox really wanted Snell, and this is a much better deal for Snell in the sense that he’s from Seattle, he's used to the West Coast. I’m not sure how he would have fared in Boston. That’s a tough place to pitch with the fans and everything else. I’m sure Corbin Burnes wanted to go there. It’s probably tough for Corbin Burnes to see Snell there, not him. No one doesn’t want to pitch at Dodger Stadium — it’s a great pitcher’s ballpark. And obviously, you know, you’re a World Series contender every single year."
Snell is the latest superstar addition to the best and brightest of Hollywood. The Dodgers starting rotation now has another ace in the mix.
Snell joins Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow as all the aces in the starting rotation. The two-time Cy Young winner broke the news himself that he would be joining the Dodgers for the next five seasons.
As Nightengale said, it's evident players want to join the Dodgers and embrace the city of Los Angeles. In a video posted by the Dodgers, Snell shared a few words with fans after his signing was made official.
"Really excited to be a Dodger," Snell said. "Can't wait to win more championships with you guys and see you all at Dodger Stadium."
Snell was arguably the best pitcher available on the market this winter. Once the news broke that Snell would be joining the Dodgers, the baseball world was in shambles.
Some baseball fans were happy, while others were extremely angry that the Dodgers were continuing to add talent to the already star-studded roster.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said this would be the golden era of Dodgers baseball. Friedman made good on his promise by adding Snell, indicating the organization was preparing to build a dynasty.