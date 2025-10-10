Dodgers Beat Phillies in Wild Walk-Off Win in NLDS Game 4, Advance to NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the NLDS in walk-off fashion, taking a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to send them to the NLCS.
Andy Pages came through with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning, grounding the ball to pitcher Orion Kerkering, who threw the ball away trying to go home on a force play.
Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had a fantastic outing in Game 4, posting six shutout innings while striking out eight batters. The Phillies scattered two hits and three walks against the right-hander.
The Dodgers didn't generate much offense throughout the game, though they managed to get the job done with just seven hits through 11 innings. Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani's postseason struggles persisted, as he went 0-for-4 with an intentional walk and two strikeouts.
Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez had another stellar outing against the Dodgers, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing just one run. He also started Game 1, where he pitched 5.2 innings of one-run baseball.
Neither team was able to score through the first six innings, but the Phillies broke the deadlock on the back of an error by the Dodgers.
J.T. Realmuto led off the inning with a single, followed by a Max Kepler dribbler down the first base line. It looked like it would be 3-6-1 double play, but reliever Emmet Sheehan was unable to corral the throw to first and it went into the dugout, advancing Kepler to second.
Nick Castellanos doubled directly after, scoring Kepler from second.
The Dodgers scored next, tying the game at one after reliever Jhoan Duran walked home Justin Dean, who pinch ran for Alex Call.
Roki Sasaki came in for Sheehan the following inning, and continued his spectacular run this postseason. He retired Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm on just eight pitches in the eighth, and shut down the Phillies with two more 1-2-3 innings.
The Phillies threatened in the top of the 11th inning, but weren't able top convert with Harper on second after Alex Vesia struck out Harrison Bader in a 10-pitch at-bat.
Finally, the Dodgers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth through a combination of singles and walks for Pages to walk the game off.
The Dodgers will face either the Chicago Cubs or Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, and will have Shohei Ohtani start Game 1. Ohtani started Game 2 of the NLDS in the City of Brotherly Love, where he struck out nine batters in six innings to receive his first postseason win.
