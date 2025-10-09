Dodgers Manager Talks Shohei Ohtani's Shortcomings in NLDS Thus Far
The Los Angeles Dodgers missed their golden opportunity to put the Philadelphia Phillies away after taking a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series.
More news: Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Tanner Scott News Ahead of NLDS Game 4
On Wednesday, the Dodgers offense was nowhere to be found as the Phillies took Game 3 by a commanding score of 8-2 in LA. Perhaps the underlying story, despite the Dodgers' early success in the NLDS, has been Shohei Ohtani's struggles in the batters box versus the Phillies.
Ohtani is 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts and one walk against the Phillies pitching staff. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on what he's seen from Ohtani at the plate in the NLDS.
"I think the lefties is part of it. But I just think that his plate, his decision making hasn't been good," Roberts said of the Dodgers two-way star.
"You can see, it's balls in/off, and he's really not giving himself a chance to hit a mistake. I just think that he's in between a little bit, but the swing decisions are just not where they need to be right now. That's kind of what I see, decision making."
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Doesn't Hold Back on Rough Outing in NLDS Game 3
Beyond being the team's designated hitter, Ohtani opened the NLDS for the Dodgers on the mound. In Game 1, Ohtani tossed six innings with nine strikeouts. After allowing three earned runs in the first two innings, Ohtani was lights out after that.
While he set the tempo for LA on the mound, Ohtani has largely been absent from the Dodgers' offensive production thus far. The Dodgers will need their two-way star to begin hitting well if LA wants to wrap up the series by Thursday's Game 4.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson was reluctant to comment on Ohtani's poor performance at the plate, almost as if it were taboo ahead of a must-win game for the Philly squad.
"I really don't want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,
Thomson said. "He's that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well."
If the Dodgers lose Game 4 at home, the series will head back to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, which is considered one of the toughest road environments to compete in. The Dodgers need Ohtani to turn things around on Thursday.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.