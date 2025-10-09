Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Tanner Scott News Ahead of NLDS Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers removed left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott from their roster for the NLDS on Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers added Justin Wrobleski to the roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Scott underwent a lower body incision, and will not be available to pitch in the NLCS should the Dodgers advance to the next round.
“As I understand it, it was an abscess (incision), some type of lower-body minor procedure,” Roberts said. “He’s recovering well and it took place last night.”
Scott has been on both the Wild Card roster and NLDS roster, however hasn't made an appearance through the Dodgers' five games this postseason. He has made six appearances in the postseason throughout his career, pitching 5.1 innings without allowing a run.
The Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, and he didn't quite live up to expectations in Dodger blue. He had a 4.74 ERA through 61 appearances, blowing 10 of his 33 save opportunities. The back half of the regular season was especially difficult for Scott, as he had a 6.92 ERA following the All-Star break and struggled with an elbow injury.
Roberts revealed Scott had not been with the team due to personal reasons after Game 3. Wrobleski, another left-hander, was on the roster for the Wild Card series, however also didn't make an appearance. He was one of two players to not make the NLDS roster after being on the Wild Card roster along with Edgardo Henriquez.
Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Banda replaced the duo for the NLDS. The 25-year-old spent most of 2025 bouncing between Triple-A and MLB, making 24 appearances with the Dodgers this season. He had a 4.32 ERA through the season, and made one appearance against the Phillies this season. He lasted just 0.1 innings, and allowed five runs in the process.
The Dodgers will look to clinch the NLDS on Thursday, when Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for his second appearance of the series. This is his first start of the postseason, and he will look to keep his perfect ERA to send the Dodgers to the NLCS for the second-straight season.
Game 4 begins Thursday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
