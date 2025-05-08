Dodgers' Blake Snell Suffers Unfortunate Setback While Recovering From Shoulder Injury
Blake Snell, the $182 million starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has faced a setback in his shoulder injury rehabilitation, leading to a postponement of his return timetable.
Snell did not join the team on Tuesday for the game against the Miami Marlins, where he was expected to follow a throwing program to get his shoulder ready for returning to the mound.
According to Bill Plunket of the Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts said that Snell was feeling "under the weather" and was not at the stadium with the team.
Snell joined the Dodgers during the offseason on a five-year, $182 million deal, as the team invested heavily to strengthen their starting rotation. However, he has only made two starts this season.
He was placed on the injured list on April 2 due to a shoulder injury, now missing more than a month because of this issue.
In his two starts with Los Angeles, he recorded a 2.00 ERA over nine innings pitched, achieving just four strikeouts and eight walks.
His expected ERA in that small sample size was a concerning 7.80, although there is little to take away from his performances so far.
Snell is one of the many pitchers recovering, with Tyler Glasnow sidelined due to injury, and relievers Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips slated to return at some point this season.
Last year for the San Francisco Giants, Snell posted a 3.12 ERA, a 12.55 K/9 rate, and generated 3.1 WAR.
At his best, when healthy, Snell offers a top-of-the-line arm that can pitch often, especially during the playoffs. However, he can miss extended time due to injuries, which is likely why the Dodgers are handling him with care.
