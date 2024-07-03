Dodgers' Breakout Starter Could Have Been Traded This Offseason: Report
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone has been one of the team's best surprises this season. The 25-year-old right-hander is coming off the best start of his career, after pitching a four-hit complete game shutout last Wednesday. Against the Colorado Rockies, he allowed zero earned runs in nine innings while recording seven strikeouts. The game cemented the potential of Stone, and was his third start of the season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Stone almost didn't stay with the Dodgers this year though. He made his debut last year, but struggled in eight games and four starts after making his debut in May 2023. He posted a 1-1 record and 9.00 ERA with 22 strikeouts during the year. He primarily spent the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City where he went 7-4 with a 4.74 ERA. During the offseason, Stone's name was mentioned in trade talks and he was reportedly a player who could have been dealt to another team, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Thankfully for the Dodgers, they held onto Stone, who looks like he will be a strong starter for years to come. Overall on the season, Stone has pitched 15 games with a 2.73 ERA and 70 strikeouts. He leads the Dodgers' starters in ERA, despite originally coming into the season as the team's fourth starter.
Stone has certainly proven his value and role to the team, and will be a crucial part of the rotation even when Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are healthy. He will likely be making his next start against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week in what will be a crucial division series.