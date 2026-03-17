Clayton Kershaw Shared a Sweet Moment With Son Before WBC Championship Game

Clayton Kershaw retired from MLB after the 2025 season, but he made one more professional baseball appearance as he was committed to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his lengthy career.

Unfortunately for Kershaw and fans, though, the ace never made a mound appearance during this year’s WBC. It’s not a total surprise as Kershaw was considered a “break glass in case of emergency” reliever, and Team USA didn’t seem to need him thus far. The Americans will face Team Venezuela on Tuesday night for a chance to win the WBC.

Even though Kershaw isn’t there to necessarily help his teammates by taking the mound, he’s still on the field to support his team and cheer them on. Tuesday night officially marks Kershaw’s final professional baseball appearance, and he made sure to make the most of it during the pregame.

MORE SI: WBC Final Between Team USA and Venezuela Live Updates

Kershaw was seen playing catch with his son on the field in a sweet moment captured by MLB Network. Kershaw will of course still get to play catch with his son moving forward, but not always on a professional baseball field.

Clayton Kershaw is playing catch with his son ahead of the #WorldBaseballClassic Final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ATMrzKyQkZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 17, 2026

This moment reminded fans of when Kershaw said goodbye to Dodger Stadium with his wife and kids on the field after Game 5 of the World Series back in October.

Kershaw did a good job of holding back any emotions he may have felt before the game. Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain asked the three-time Cy Young award winner what it’s like to be in a baseball uniform for the last time.

“This is it, this is the last time i'm putting on baseball pants unless something weird happens, but yeah,” Kershaw replied.

Clayton Kershaw on if tonight is the last night that he'll ever wear a baseball uniform:



"This is it, this is the last time i'm putting on baseball pants unless something weird happens, but yeah."



pic.twitter.com/HW3a6Yfn1w — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) March 17, 2026

Before the WBC, the last time Kershaw put on a baseball uniform was for Game 7 of the World Series as the Dodgers won their third championship with Kershaw on the roster. He might be celebrating another championship on Tuesday night if Team USA is victorious.

Why is Clayton Kershaw playing for Team USA at the WBC?

Kershaw was supposed to represent Team USA in 2023, but the Dodgers held him back as he was at risk for furthering some of his lingering injuries at the time. Since he's retired now, he’s no longer seen as an insurance issue for the Dodgers or any other MLB team for that matter. Team USA was willing to include him on the roster, too.

However, Kershaw isn’t on the official Team USA roster now as he was replaced by Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman following the team’s quarterfinals win.

What’s next for Kershaw

The MLB legend hasn’t shared what’s next for him, but his name is already attached to a broadcasting career. He is already reportedly being considered for an analyst role for NBC/Peacock as the network takes over Sunday Night Baseball and the first round of the playoffs in 2026. We’ll see if Kershaw returns to our television screens as the MLB season is about to begin.

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