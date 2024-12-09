Dodgers Bring Back Fan Favorite, World Series Hero in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in agreement with reliever Blake Treinen on a two-year deal worth $22 million, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2.
League sources also confirmed the news with Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Treinen was a leader in the Dodgers bullpen all season but it was his performance in the postseason that earned him the payday.
More News: Dodgers Sign All-Star Outfielder in Shocking Free Agent Move
During the postseason, Blake Treinen excelled with a 2.19 ERA across nine appearances, leading all Dodgers pitchers with 18 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. He posted a team-high 1.57 average leverage index while earning three saves and two wins in relief.
Treinen also stepped up with his five longest outings of the season in October, including three games where he recorded at least five outs. In Game 5 of the World Series, he delivered 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to guide the Dodgers through the eighth inning.
Treinen has logged 149.2 regular-season innings for the Dodgers, along with 33.1 innings across four postseason campaigns. Throughout the playoffs, he consistently served as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' trusted reliever in high-pressure situations, playing a crucial role in the team's championship run.
The veteran reliever recently expressed his desire to return to the Dodgers on Foul Territory TV.
“I will never speak poorly about the Dodgers. I obviously would welcome, with open arms, any type of deal to bring me back there,”
Treinen has now signed four contracts with the Dodgers, including three as a free agent. His first deal was a one-year agreement for the 2020 season after being non-tendered by the A’s. Following that season, he secured a two-year, $17.5 million contract. In May 2022, while recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately sidelined him for nearly two seasons, Treinen signed an $8 million deal for 2023, which also included a conditional $1 million option for 2024.
On the night before the winter meetings officially begin, the Dodgers have been extrememly busy. With losing out on Juan Soto to the New York Mets, Los Angeles inked left-handed hitting outfielder Michael Conforto.
The Dodgers have a few more free agents they would like to bring back with outfielder Teoscar Hernández at the top of their list. Perhaps now that Soto has signed elsewhere, the Dodgers and their beloved left fielder will agree to terms.