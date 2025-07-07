Dodgers Broadcaster Hints at Astros Cheating Scandal Following Blowout Loss on Friday
Fans gathered at Dodger Stadium for the opening game of a series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on Fourth of July on Friday.
But before spectators could watch the fireworks in the sky, Dodgers fans sat through a brutal 18-1 defeat – the franchise’s worst home loss in history. The Astros sent five balls over the fence and recorded 20 hits off five different Dodgers’ pitchers.
More news: Dodgers Insider Provides Nolan Arenado Trade Update Following Max Muncy Injury
When second baseman Jose Altuve and first baseman Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the third inning, former Dodgers pitcher and Hall of Famer Orel Hershiser questioned Houston's success.
Hershiser, who was announcing Friday's game, did not want to bring up the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal. But he said Houston’s batters seemed to know what pitches the Dodgers were going to throw.
"I don't want to open an old wound. But in some ways, they're swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming," Hershiser said after the Astros put up four runs off two home runs in the third inning.
The Astros’ cheating scandal is especially frustrating for the Dodgers’ franchise because Houston defeated Los Angeles in the World Series that season.
Houston was found guilty of stealing signs from other teams, giving their batters a significant advantage over the pitchers at the plate. The Astros placed a camera in center field to capture the catchers’ signs and then used a trash can banging system to tell the batter what pitches were coming next.
Altuve, who went 3-for-3 and hit two home runs and five RBIs on Friday, was a major part of the cheating scandal.
He hit a walkoff home run in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to send the Astros’ to the World Series in 2017. As he rounded the bases, he signaled to his teammates not to rip off his jersey in celebration. Some believe this was to prevent a hidden buzzer that told him which pitches were coming from being revealed.
In addition to winning the World Series, Altuve went on to defeat Aaron Judge for the AL Most Valuable Player Award that season.
While the Astros are unlikely to be pulling off another cheating scheme this season, they took it to L.A. by sweeping the series at Dodger Stadium.
More news: Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Reliever After Disappointing Season
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.