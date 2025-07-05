Dodgers Insider Provides Nolan Arenado Trade Update Following Max Muncy Injury
Last winter, Nolan Arenado sent baseball fans into a frenzy when he posted a series of photos on Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar.
Arenado, who the St. Louis Cardinals had hoped to trade in the offseason, seemingly indicated where he hoped to land with the social media post. Speculation swirled after the Southern California native posted the song, and it fueled rumors regarding Max Muncy's future with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Nevertheless, Arenado remained with the Cardinals and began the year as their starting third baseman. The Cardinals are currently half a game back of the final National League Wild Card spot, a surprising plot twist for an organization that intended to rebuild beginning in 2025.
On Wednesday night, the speculation surrounding the Dodgers trading for Arenado once again resurfaced after Muncy sustained a knee injury against the Chicago White Sox.
Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya provided more insight into the team's potential plans as Muncy is expected to be sidelined for six weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee.
"If he were to miss more time, Muncy’s absence could also fuel speculation once again that the Dodgers could seek to add a third baseman at the deadline," Ardaya writes.
"Nolan Arenado’s desire to play in Los Angeles is well-known throughout the industry, though the Dodgers never engaged in serious trade talks for the eight-time All-Star. The 34-year-old’s offensive decline has continued, with his OPS+ dropping from 151 in his top-three MVP finish in 2022 to 108 in 2023, 101 in 2022, and below league average at a 95 OPS+ in 333 plate appearances this season.
"Taking on that kind of salary for Arenado through 2026 — rather than Muncy’s much more palatable $10 million club option for next season — is among the several considerations that could shift dramatically should Muncy’s absence be shorter than originally anticipated. Given how gruesome the injury initially looked, that would be seen as a win for the Dodgers."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.