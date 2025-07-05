Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Reliever After Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers released veteran right-hander Luis Garcia on Friday after designating him for assignment June 29.
Garcia signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers ahead of the season and made 28 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 5.27 ERA in 27.1 innings. He became a reliable reliever in the Dodgers' injury-ridden pitching staff, but also landed on the IL on June 1.
The Dodgers brought up reliever Noah Davis after they DFA'd Garcia. He has made one appearance since, allowing 10 runs against the Houston Astros in 1.1 innings Friday evening.
Garcia had just come off of the injured list before his designation, spending nearly a month on the sidelines with a right adductor strain. He made two appearances after returning from injury, allowing three runs and only recording one out against the Kansas City Royals in his final outing with L.A.
Garcia is a career 4.20 ERA pitcher, and has made 573 appearances in MLB. He made his debut in 2013 and has featured in every season since. His best season came with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017, where he posted a 2.65 ERA through 66 games.
Throughout his 13-year MLB career, Garcia has also featured for the Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.
The Dodgers are currently first in the National League West despite suffering a blowout loss to the Astros Friday, and are eight games clear of the second-place San Diego Padres. They will hope to return to their winning ways to maintain their MLB-best record in the second-game of their three game series against the Astros on Friday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
