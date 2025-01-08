Dodgers Broadcaster Posts Tribute Following Tragic Death of 37-Year-Old Pitcher
The Major League Basebabll community is mourning the loss of former pitcher Brian Matusz, who died at 37 years old on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jerry Hairson Jr., a close friend of Matusz, posted a tribute to the late pitcher on his X account Tuesday night.
"Gutted by the news of the passing of a caring man, golf buddy and friend," Hairston wrote.
"Brian was one of the most genuine people I’ve ever been around. He was just getting into golf and looked forward to many rounds together and life after baseball.
"My heart goes out to his family. Devastated."
Matusz was selected in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He debuted in 2009 and spent a majority of his eight-year career with the Orioles. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves during the 2016 season, but didn't play for them, and ended up joining the Chicago Cubs to finish out the year, his final in MLB.
MLB posted a tribute to Matusz on social media.
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of former Major League pitcher Brian Matusz," the league announced in a statement on X. "Matusz, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, spent a majority of his eight seasons with the Orioles. He won his Major League debut on August 4, 2009, as he gave up just one run in five innings.
"Matusz pitched in 280 regular season games throughout his career, starting in 69 of them. He pitched for two Orioles’ Postseason teams (2012 and 2014), making seven total Postseason appearances out of the bullpen. He made his last Major League appearance with the Cubs in 2016. He was 37 years old."
The Orioles also posted a tribute to Matusz following his passing.
"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the statement began. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched.
"He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.
"Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."