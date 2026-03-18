Latest Dodgers Spring Training Roster Cut Brings More Clarity to Bullpen

Including Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have just three games remaining before breaking camp and returning to Southern California to conclude Spring Training with the exhibition Freeway Series.

With that, the Dodgers continued making Spring Training roster cuts on Wednesday morning by optioning Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. That came just two days after the Dodgers removed eight players from the big league clubhouse at Camelback Ranch.

The Dodgers still have 44 players remaining in big league camp, comprised of 23 pitchers and 21 position players. That total does not include Evan Phillips or Kiké Hernández, who already are on the 60-day injured list.

Kyle Hurt not making Opening Day roster

Like with each of the first three rounds of roster cuts, Hurt remains eligible to participate in Spring Training games despite being removed from the Major League clubhouse. However, what the Dodgers' move on Wednesday inidicates is he won't be on the Opening Day roster.

Hurt nevertheless is back to pitching this season after missing all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had the procedure on July 30, 2024, and late last year began to make rehab appearances for the Comets.

Hurt also pitched to batters during Dodgers workouts throughout the postseason.

That all made for a solid foundation heading into this spring, and the right-hander capitalized on it to the tune of a 3.68 ERA over seven appearances thus far. Hurt collected 12 strikeouts across 7.1 innings pitched during that span, amounting to a 40% strikeout rate.

Hurt made his MLB debut in 2023 and was included on the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster for the Seoul Series at the start of the 2024 season. He's gone a combined 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in four games (one start) over parts of two seasons with the Dodgers.

By optioning Hurt to Oklahoma City, the Dodgers bullpen for the start of the season becomes more clear. Particularly when factoring in Brusdar Graterol, Brock Stewart and Phillips are each beginning the year on the injured list.

So too is Bobby Miller, who has been converted to a relief pitcher at least for this season.

Following their win on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals, manager Dave Roberts indicated the Dodgers had effectively finalized their Opening Day roster.

“We have,” Roberts told Kirsten Watson on the SportsNet LA broadcast when asked if the team had been able to make evaluations. “We’re going to have some good conversations, some hard conversations over the next couple of days.”