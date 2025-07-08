Dodgers Calling Up All-Star Reliever in Massive Bullpen Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up former All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz to the team's active roster, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
The Dodgers traded for Diaz earlier this season in a move to bolster an injured bullpen. This season, Diaz struggled in MLB and was sent down to the minor leagues by the Cincinnati Reds.
He was then traded to Los Angeles, where he has continued to work on his pitching mechanics in the minor leagues. The organization now feels ready to have him in the major league bullpen.
While playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Diaz has thrown 4.2 innings and allowed two hits and seven walks. He gave up five runs, one home run, and racked up three strikeouts. His final ERA at Triple-A Oklahoma City was 9.64.
More problematic than his stat line is that his fastball is still sitting around 93 mph, more than 2 mph lower than it was during his breakout 2022 season. At only 28 years old, Diaz should be throwing the hardest pitches of his career, but his velocity has regressed drastically.
His struggles date back to the 2024 season when his fastball was at 93.9 mph. Mechanically, he is still extending more than any pitcher in baseball, but his arm is struggling to generate enough spin and power.
During his six appearances in MLB for the Reds, Diaz posted a 12 ERA and was below replacement level in terms of WAR. Through those six innings, he gave up a 30.8 percent home run rate.
The Dodgers will hope that he can at least provide decent outings while working to get his velocity up to his former best.
