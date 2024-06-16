Dodgers' Chris Taylor Opens Up About Finally Hitting HR This Season
Chris Taylor lifted a giant boulder off his shoulder and launched it into the Los Angeles night against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
As he rounded third base and motioned to the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout, he tried to contain his emotions but as he touched home he let out a sigh of relief. Taylor isn't one to usually show emotion but after hitting his first home run of the season after entering the game 9-for-91 this season with one extra-base hit — a little emotion was good for him.
“Yeah. It’s been a while,” Taylor said of his first home run since last Sept. 7, a stretch of 165 homer-less plate appearances in between. “I think it was more of a relief than anything. I wasn’t sure I was ever going to get to do that again.”
Despite his struggles this year, manager Dave Roberts hasn't given up on the veteran utility man. He has written his name on the lineup card 25 times this season. It finally paid off when Taylor tied the game with a solo shot in the fifth inning.
“Obviously with what he’s done for us and me throughout my tenure as a Dodger, he’s come up huge,” said manager Dave Roberts. “He’s always prepared. So I think for me, betting on the person is something a lot of times is pretty easy.”
Taylor has hit a few meaningful home runs in Dodgers history including his three-home run game in Game 5 of the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Braves and his walk-off home run in the 2021 Wild Card Game against the Cardinals.
While this one didn't have as much significance it is a step in the right direction and something for Taylor to build on.