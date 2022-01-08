Dodgers: Chris Taylor was Confident He Was Going to Stay in LA

Since the 2017 campaign, Taylor has been an essential component to the Dodgers success.

Taylor turned himself from a fringe MLB player with the Seattle Mariners to a can't-miss player. After 2021 season, CT3 became a free agent, and there were concerns about whether he would return to Los Angeles.

Taylor was certain that he would be re-signed by the Dodgers. On December 1st, Taylor inked a four-year, $60 million contract with the Dodgers. Taylor described his perspective on his free agency with David Vassegh on Dodger Talk.

“I wanted to stay with the Dodgers the whole time.”

On the back of a fantastic first half, Taylor was named to his first All-Star team in 2021. CT3 batted .277 with a .382 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging mark to earn an All-Star nod.

His walk-off blast in the Wild-Card game against the Cardinals was the icing on the cake.

Taylor was extremely sought-after due to his positional flexibility and offensive production. He spoke with other clubs, but LA was always going to be the choice.

“There was only one team I was excited about talking about and that was the Dodgers.”

It's always gratifying when a club finds an undervalued player, leverages their potential, and then pays to keep them. It's especially wonderful when the player is a favorite among fans.

Taylor is one of the most unique players in the game. CT3 is rare blend of speed, power, and defense.

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers should breathe a sigh of relief: Taylor is here for at least four more years.