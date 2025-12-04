Dodgers Veteran Already Has Role With Team After Retirement

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their first free agency move of the offseason on Wednesday, bringing back utility infielder Miguel Rojas on a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

Rojas, 36, has played a supplementary role with the Dodgers since returning to LA ahead of the 2023 season, but has been solid when called on. After a subpar 2023 season, Rojas had a 110 wRC+ season in 2024, and managed a mark of 100 in 2025.

He has also been solid with the glove, ranking in the top 10 percent in MLB in outs above average in all three of his seasons with the Dodgers since his return, despite his limited game time.

On top of his consistency with the bat and the glove, Rojas made one of the biggest plays in the franchise's history during the World Series, hitting a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth. He became the first player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later in Game 7 of the World Series.

Rojas has stated his intent to retire with the Dodgers several times over the course of the season and is set to do so once his contract expires. After his retirement, though, he will remain with the organization.

"After retiring at the end of next season, Rojas will also stay with the organization in a player development role," The Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris wrote.

Rojas made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in 2014, but was traded to the Miami Marlins after the season. He remained with the Marlins for eight years before his return. He had a .684 OPS in eight seasons in Miami and managed a total of 38 home runs.

Now in his final season, Rojas will look to continue to positively contribute to the Dodgers' offense and defense as they pursue a three-peat, something he has talked about winning throughout the offseason.

"And I think we deserve an opportunity to three-peat together,” Rojas said to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “That’s something that I’m always going to say — that is my main motivation. It’s not about me getting money or getting the right deal or anything like that. It’s like keeping this core together for one more year and give us an opportunity to three-peat."

