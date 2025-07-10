Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Forced to Eat His Words After Loss to Brewers Rookie
Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will be remembered as much for his competitiveness as the sum total of his statistics.
The statistics are impressive, to be clear. Last week Kershaw joined the 3,000-strikeout club. His career 155 ERA+ is the second-best among all starting pitchers in AL/NL history. But every now and again, Kershaw offers a glimpse into his ultra-competitive nature.
Before his most recent start in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Kershaw was told that 23-year-old rookie Jacob Misiorowski would be starting for the Brewers. Kershaw remembered him as “the guy who twisted his ankle on the mound” while taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his MLB debut, but did not remember the pitcher's name.
“I know (Misiorowski) throws hard,” Kershaw told reporters in Milwaukee, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “I saw a couple highlights. He throws hard. But so does everybody. Except me.”
It wasn't the first time Kershaw has come across as dismissive of an opponent — largely a function of his focus on the opposing lineup than the opposing pitcher.
In 2018, for example, Kershaw struck out Shohei Ohtani early in his future teammate's first spring training with the Angels. Afterward Kershaw said he "could care less" about the matchup.
"He didn't pick us," Kershaw told reporters in Arizona, referring to Ohtani's decision to sign with the Angels, "so, good luck to him."
As Ohtani's talent emerged, so did Kershaw's praise for the two-way star. And after seeing Misiorowski up close for the first time, Kershaw was forced to eat his words. The right-hander struck out 12 batters while allowing four hits and only one run in six innings, as the Brewers beat the Dodgers, 3-1.
“I know him now, huh?” Kershaw said (via Plunkett) of Misiorowski. “That was super impressive. That was unbelievable. It was really special. I mean, everything. Obviously the velo, but he’s got four pitches, commands the ball and made it – I mean, I don’t know how you hit that, honestly. That’s just really tough.
“The three guys that came out of the ’pen for them, plus him, I don’t think we saw a fastball under 98 (mph) today as a team. So you can talk about struggling all you want, but this was just a tough game. I can’t give up any runs. That’s just the way it goes.”
For his part, Misiorowski said "it's kind of cool" that Kershaw got to know his name Tuesday.
Not as cool for Kershaw and the Dodgers: Misiorowski is scheduled to pitch in next Friday's rematch at Dodger Stadium.
