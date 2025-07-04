Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Ultimate GOAT Praise From Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.
Kershaw became the 20th member of the exclusive club, and is only the third pitcher to achieve the feat with just one team. The southpaw added another remarkable accolade to his baseball resume in his ninth start of the 2025 season.
There was speculation Kershaw would retire following the 2024 season, but the future Hall of Famer announced he would be returning to the Dodgers for another year during the team's postseason run.
On Wednesday night, Kershaw needed three strikeouts to reach 3,000. While it took six innings for the left-hander to reach the milestone, it was evident the entire home crowd at Dodger Stadium was waiting for Kershaw to make history.
“It’s a little bit harder when you’re actually trying to strike people out. I never really had to do that before,” Kershaw said “And give the White Sox credit too. They didn’t make it easy on me at all. So it was a tough night all the way around but what a way to end it with Freddie coming up clutch there.”
On a 1-and-2 count, Kershaw struck out White Sox’s Vinny Capra on a slider to end the sixth inning on his 100th pitch of the night, and 3,000th strikeout of his prolific career.
Kershaw received a standing ovation from an excited Dodgers crowd, and shared a warm embrace with manager Dave Roberts.
The Dodgers skipper had nothing but high praise for the three-time Cy Young winner.
“He’s just such a great person, great father, great husband, a man of faith, great Dodger,” Roberts said, “arguably one of the greatest of all time.”
Kershaw is arguably one of the greatest pitchers of this generation, and Roberts is also regarded as one of the best skippers in MLB. Both are headed to Cooperstown.
