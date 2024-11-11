Dodgers Clearly Have Upper Hand in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
Roki Sasaki will likely prioritize stability, lifestyle, comfort, and a team’s track record with player development when picking his first MLB team, according to The Athletic. The Los Angeles Dodgers can offer the 23-year-old pitcher all of the above.
Other clubs have expressed interest in Sasaki such as the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs. Several clubs have scouted the Japanese phenom extensively, with some general managers even flying to Japan to watch Sasaki pitch in person.
It's evident clubs are willing to go lengths to show Sasaki they mean business. The Padres also have veteran pitcher Yu Darvish, who is somebody that Sasaki admires and was teammates with in the World Baseball Classic.
However, the Dodgers have had some of the greatest Japanese pitchers take the mound for the team at Chavez Ravine, including Darvish. Sasaki joining the Dodgers would mean he was joining a starting rotation that includes Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, two Japanese superstars.
Timing will be important in the Sasaki sweepstakes. If Sasaki is eligible to sign in the next signing period, certain clubs around the league may have more international bonus money in Jan. 2025 to offer the highly-touted pitcher.
Although money always matters in these types of situations, it doesn't seem to be the priority for Sasaki, a player who chose to be posted before he was eligible to become an international free agent., thus making him eligible to sign only on a minor league deal.
Sasaki chose to follow in the footsteps of Ohtani. Since Sasaki is considered an international amateur, he is limited to a small international bonus.
In 2018, Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $2.3 million. Meanwhile, Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers for $325 million since he met the age requirement to be considered a free agent.
It seems as though Sasaki is eager to participate in stateside baseball, more so than landing a record-breaking contract. Although if his career pans out as many think it will, Sasaki is bound to get a massive contract in the coming years.
Dodgers fans should rest assured the team still has the upper hand in adding Sasaki to the rotation for the 2025 season. However, it will be a long process to lure the superstar free agent to L.A.