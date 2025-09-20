Dodgers Clinch Playoff Berth, Magic Number for NL West Shrinks After Win Over Giants
The Los Angeles Dodger beat the San Fransisco Giants, 6-3, and as a result, have clinched a spot in the National League Wild Card at least.
Additionally, the team's magic number for the NL West is down to four, putting them on the verge of clinching the No. 3 seed in the National League as a whole.
The Dodgers will finish no worse than the sixth seed, even if they lose the rest of their games. However, the aim remains the division.
More news: Dodgers Announce Clayton Kershaw’s Final Dodger Stadium Start: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
It was Clayton Kershaw's last start at Dodger Stadium during the regular season, and while he did not get the win on record, he gave the Dodgers another solid outing on his way out.
He pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs, including a homer in the first inning. He allowed four walks and four hits in total, but he also notched six strikeouts.
The Dodgers legend achieved baseball history by notching more than 3,000 strikeouts in his career this season.
He missed the first part of the season due to lingering recovery from surgeries over the offseason, but since coming back, he has delivered.
More news: Dodgers’ Magic Number Shrinks as Padres Suffer Brutal Loss to White Sox
The Dodgers were down 2-1 when Kershaw left the game, but in the bottom of the fifth inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani delivered in a big-time spot, hitting his 52nd home run that scored three runs in total.
Los Angeles' bullpen held it down in a way that is rare for this season. The relievers only allowed one run.
On an emotional night, the Dodgers got the job done, and they are positioned for a run of crucial games down the stretch. They will host another two games at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, then hit the road to close out the season, heading to Arizona and Seattle.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.