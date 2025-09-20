Dodgers’ Magic Number Shrinks as Padres Suffer Brutal Loss to White Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the National League West division is down to five following the San Diego Padres’ loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
The Dodgers still play against the San Fransisco Giants on Friday, which could drop down the number to four if they pick up the victory.
More news:Dodgers Announce Clayton Kershaw’s Final Dodger Stadium Start: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Clayton Kershaw is stepping on the mound for the Dodgers on Friday in his final regular season home start. The legend has been effective this season, avoiding runs and providing several quality starts.
The Dodgers can’t get a seed higher than third, meaning they will play in the Wild Card round. Los Angeles can secure home field advantage in the first round with the division crown.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.
This story will be updated...