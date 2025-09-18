Dodgers Announce Clayton Kershaw’s Final Dodger Stadium Start: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Clayton Kershaw's last appearance in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform has yet to be determined.
While the Dodgers ended most of the suspense Thursday by announcing on their social media accounts Thursday that Kershaw will retire at the end of this season, they can effectively delay his retirement by playing as deep into the postseason as possible.
The idea of Kershaw capping his career by helping the Dodgers win the World Series is undoubtedly the ending the 37-year-old pitcher has in mind. In the meantime, one final regular season start at home remains for Kershaw: Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
The second game of the four-game series will mark Kershaw's second consecutive start against the Dodgers' historical rivals. Here's everything you need to know about the game:
1. It's Kershaw's second start against the Giants in less than a week
In San Francisco last Saturday, Kershaw started against the Giants and allowed four runs in three innings. It was his shortest start since May, and it didn't matter. The Dodgers walloped the Giants, 13-7 at Oracle Park.
2. Kershaw historically owns the Giants
Kershaw will be facing the Giants for the 63rd time (61st start) in his career. He holds a 27-16 record with a 2.08 ERA (94 ER/407.1 IP) against San Francisco, and is the last pitcher to strike out 15 Giants in a single game (Sept. 2, 2015).
3. Robbie Ray starts for the Giants
Ray is also making his second consecutive start against the Dodgers; he allowed five runs Sunday in San Francisco in four innings in the Giants' 10-2 loss. Ray will be making his 25th career start against the Dodgers. Only one Dodger who was in the starting lineup for his first career start in Los Angeles, in June 2015, is still on the team: Kiké Hernandez.
4. Draft trivia
The Dodgers drafted Kershaw seventh overall in 2006. The Giants picked 10th that year, so Kershaw was off the board by the time the Giants drafted Tim Lincecum three picks later. Lincecum, 41, last threw a competitive pitch in 2016.
5. Personal records at stake
Kershaw's retirement announcement means he will finish in a tie with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most seasons played in a Dodger uniform (18). Only Kershaw and Russell spent their entire professional careers with the franchise.
Kershaw is tied with former Giants pitcher Tim Hudson and Jerry Koosman with 222 career victories. He trails Hooks Dauss, Paul Derringer and Mel Harder by one for 74th place on the all-time list.
Since the start of the live-ball era in 1920, Kershaw has the lowest all-time career ERA (2.54) among starting pitchers with at least 1,500 innings pitched.
