Dodgers Committed to Locking In for Stretch Run of Season, Says Key Veteran
The Los Angeles Dodgers have shown inconsistencies for most of the summer, but as the calendar turns to September, and an NL West lead that was as large as nine games in the first week of July is now just two, veteran Miguel Rojas spoke on what this roller coaster has been like for those in the clubhouse through all of it.
“You guys gotta understand, we’re human beings,” Rojas said. “And sometimes you get tired, especially mentally. And you got a lot of things going on in your life, and your year, and it’s not easy to be locked in every single time. But I feel like we made a commitment to be locked in for 25 more games, plus the 20 or whatever we need to play in the playoffs.”
With 25 regular season games left, and however many more it will take in October as Rojas noted, it appears a flip needs to be switched.
Manager Dave Roberts, however, believes that this mindset can be harmful, recently noting that “I hate saying there’s a switch you can flip on and off,” and adding that “it’s a dangerous way to live.”
The most recent comments from the skipper came from a place of knowing how much more his team has than the recent on-field results.
“I do think that a flip can be switched,” Roberts said. “It doesn’t feel good for me saying it. … Whatever it is, we’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got to win today. We’ve got to play better baseball. We’ve got to play more focused baseball and then let the chips fall where they may. There’s just more in there. There just is.”
To Rojas' point, the grind of an MLB season isn't for the faint of heart, but there will soon be some key pieces that will hopefully help lighten the load.
All teams are allowed to expand their active rosters from 26 to 28 players when September begins, and luckily for the Dodgers, relief pitcher Michael Kopech and infielder Hyeseong Kim were both activated on Monday.
Kim had a hot start to his MLB career and will look to keep up his offensive production as Kopech has allowed just three earned runs in his 31 regular season innings as a Dodger since last season's trade deadline.
