Dodgers Add Two Players in Highly Anticipated Roster Moves
The Dodgers activated two players from the injured list Monday — infielder Hyeseong Kim and pitcher Michael Kopech — in a couple of highly anticipated roster moves.
Teams are allowed to expand their active rosters from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1. Both players were with Triple-A Oklahoma City on injury rehab assignments, and will provide an immediate boost to the Dodgers' major league roster.
Kim, 26, was a highly valuable utility player in 58 games before he went on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder burisitis. Although his batting average cooled off after a hot start, the rookie managed to slash .304/.338/.406 with 12 stolen bases, while providing above-average defense at three positions (second base, shortstop and center field).
Kopech, 29, had been on the 15-day injured list since June 28 with inflammation in his right knee. The hard-throwing reliever had only been active for three weeks since returning from right shoulder impingement.
When healthy, Kopech gave the Dodgers seven scoreless innings, with only three hits and four walks allowed compared to eight strikeouts. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in the three-team trade that also sent utility player Tommy Edman to the Dodgers last summer, Kopech's absence has been a major contributor to the bullpen's overall struggles.
Nonetheless, Kopech faces the burden of proof that his struggles in Oklahoma City are behind him. In 14.2 rehab innings this season, he's allowed 14 hits, 20 walks, and 18 runs (all earned) in 11.2 innings.
Much of the statistical damage against Kopech came in a May 8 rehab game in which he allowed five runs, and walked five batters, without recording an out. He's allowed eight runs in his last 20 Triple-A games dating to May 23.
However, Kopech had a less-than-ideal outing last Friday for the Comets. He recorded only one out against the Memphis Redbirds while allowing three walks and hitting a batter; three runnes came around to score, inflating his ERA further.
Still, the Dodgers need all the bullpen reinforcements they can get. No right-handed reliever has made more than 20 appearances for the Dodgers this season while posting an ERA under 3.76. The clubhouse leader in that category — right-hander Lou Trivino — is no longer in the clubhouse. He was released in July.
Closer Tanner Scott allowed a game-tying three-run home run to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning Sunday before the Dodgers came back to win in the bottom of the ninth.
Kim, meanwhile, gives the Dodgers a left-handed bat off the bench. Beyond former MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers have struggled to get production from their left-handed hitters — particularly with slugger Max Muncy limited to 89 games due to injuries.
