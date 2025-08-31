Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Benches Outfielder Amid Major Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts benched right fielder Teoscar Hernandez for the final game of the Dodgers' three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The change comes after a poor two-game stretch from the Dodgers, who have only scored one run in the first two games against the Diamondbacks. Hernandez is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in the series so far.
"Clearly he hasn't handled right-handed pitching," said Roberts. "I think that a two-day reset could help. He's an everyday guy, but I do think that where we're at, you've got to perform too."
The Dodgers are set to face right-hander Brandon Pfaadt in Sunday's series finale. Pfaadt has pitched against the Dodgers twice this season, and has allowed just three runs through 12.1 innings. In his first start against the Dodgers in 2025, he kept LA scoreless in what would become a 5-3 Diamondbacks win.
Hernandez has much worse splits against right-handers than against left-handers, posting just a .690 OPS through 332 at-bats against righties compared to his .886 OPS against southpaws. He is batting just .232 against right handers this season, and has a strikeout rate of 27.5 percent.
Taking over for Hernandez in right is deadline acquisition Alex Call, who has been marginally better against right-handers this season.
Since joining the Dodgers at the end of July, Call has a .777 OPS through 21 games, and is batting .268 on the season. Against right-handers, he has a .734 OPS and strikes out just 15 percent of the time.
The Dodgers had to find some kind of solution to their offensive struggles to maintain their spot in first place in the NL West, however whether or not this is the correct change is yet to be seen. The San Diego Padres lost their series finale to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, meaning the Dodgers are guaranteed to head into their next series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with sole possession of first place regardless of Sunday's result.
The Dodgers would still like to avoid a sweep on Sunday to extend their lead at the top, and will hope to do so behind ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The final game of their series against the D-backs begins at 1:10 p.m. PT.
