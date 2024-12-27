Dodgers Considering 44-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing: Report
Since it was reported that the contract negotiations between the Los Angeles Dodgers and free agent Teoscar Hernández had stalled because of a disagreement on money, the organization has started a search for alternative outfield options. One said option is Anthony Santander.
Santander had one of his best seasons with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. He recorded a .235/.308/.506 slash line with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
Santander was extended a qualifying offer from the Orioles at the start of the offseason, meaning the Dodgers would have to give up a draft pick if the team were to sign him. The same goes for any team that wants to sign Hernández.
Just a few days before Christmas, Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain revealed the Dodgers and Hernández hadn't communicated in a week.
“What I can tell you, based on my sources, is that the Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández, they haven’t communicated for over a week,” McKain said on Monday’s episode of Dodgers Dougout Live. “There’s been no communication between the Dodgers and Teoscar Hernández.”
McKain believes Hernández isn't willing to accept the Dodgers' offer at this point in time, meaning he will either join another team or the Dodgers will have to increase their offer.
“The deal that the Dodgers are offering Teo, I don’t think that he will ultimately accept,” McKain said. “I think the Dodgers will have to up their offer.”
Hernández had a phenomenal season with the Dodgers, hitting a career-high 33 home runs, winning the Home Run Derby, and becoming a World Series Champion. But the harsh reality is Hernández may not be back in Dodger blue next season.
At the Winter Meetings, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke about the possibility of losing Hernández this offseason.
"He had a really good year. He put himself in a great position and I know he has talked about wanting to and I know that we have talked about him wanting to and he and his family get to go through the interest and figure out what makes the most sense for them," Friedman said. "So while we’re hopeful, at the same time, if he ends up signing somewhere else, we have no choice but to wish him well and on a personal level we’ll be really happy for him and professionally not so much.”