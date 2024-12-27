Teoscar Hernandez Could Wind Up With Dodgers' NL West Rival: Report
At the World Series parade, Teoscar Hernández delivered a heartfelt speech to Dodgers fans. Less than two months later, there is a legitimate possibility Hernández won't be returning, but instead will join another team.
The winter is a tricky season in the baseball world. Trade buzz and free agency dominate headlines, but nothing is set in stone until a deal is inked. The latest update on Hernández indicates he could be picked up by an NL West rival.
While there are several teams interested in Hernández, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes the San Francisco Giants could snag Hernández this winter.
"Even after extending Matt Chapman and signing Adames, the Giants could look to add another bat, with Alonso, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Teoscar Hernández among the potential options," Feinsand wrote.
The Giants made one of the biggest signings of the winter in star shortstop Willy Adames. The $182 million signing was indicative of the organization's desire to emerge as contenders next season. But adding a shortstop isn't enough, and the Giants could very well keep the signings going by adding another bat like Hernández.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale offered some insight on whether Hernández will return to the Dodgers in a conversation with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain at the Winter Meetings.
“Yeah, they’re probably letting him look around and say, ‘Okay, if someone blows us away, fine,'” Nightengale said. “Usually, the Dodgers set a mark and say, ‘Okay, if you’re willing to sign for this, we’ll do it. Otherwise, we’ll turn our attention somewhere else.’"
Teams that have been mentioned quite frequently in the Hernández sweepstakes are the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers and Hernández have disagreed on money, stalling the negotiations. If another team makes Hernández a considerably higher offer, there's a chance he doesn't return to Los Angeles.
“I think Teoscar Hernández comes back," Nightengale added. "He loved playing with the Dodgers, and you saw during the postseason, during the parade, everybody raved about what a great teammate he was. So, I think Teoscar Hernández is back, and then you kind of fill in from there. But, you know, if Teoscar Hernández decides not to come back, they’ll grab someone else. There’s certainly enough outfielders out there. They do have some depth with the returning guys they have.”
