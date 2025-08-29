Dodgers Could Alter Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Plan for Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers could adjust how deep starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani goes in an outing as the season progresses, per Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic.
Earlier this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani's limit for innings per outing was five, though Ardaya reports that is subject to change.
"The fact that I was able to reach five innings was really key in terms of moving forward,” Ohtani said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be a collaboration between the doctors, the front office and Dave Roberts in terms of how we want to proceed with if we’re going to throw more than five.”
Ohtani reached five innings pitched for the first time in a Dodgers uniform on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing just one run on two hits. He made it through the five innings on 87 pitches, which is the most he's thrown this season but is also fairly efficient.
He struck out nine batters during the outing, which also broke a season high which he set earlier this month with eight.
“Today was a complete performance by Shohei,” Roberts said after the game. “His feel for the game, his pitches, it’s truly remarkable.”
The Dodgers are 4-7 when Ohtani starts this season, however if he continues to have outings like this and can go deeper into games, he will be invaluable to the Dodgers through October. Ohtani's ERA has inflated from 2.37 to 4.18 this month after two awry starts in the middle of the month, but the Dodgers will hope his last outing against the Reds will get him back on track, as he has been spectacular otherwise.
Ohtani has allowed just six runs through his other nine appearances, and is clearly caught back up to major league speed after his last few starts.
The Dodgers will rely on the superstar for the remainder of the season as they try to preserve their lead at the top of the NL West. They hold a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres and will hope to maintain it through September.
Their next challenge comes against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
