Dave Roberts Reveals Which Dodgers Pitcher Will Win the 2026 NL Cy Young

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that two pitchers on the team will have a shot at winning the National League Cy Young.

The Dodgers have the best starting rotation in baseball, featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani. It’s a group made up of pitchers, each with unique strengths.

During the playoffs, Los Angeles depended a lot on their starting pitchers, making them pitch deep into games to reduce the load on a weak bullpen.

Considering how much they were used, the starting staff is expected to ease back into action, taking it easy in the spring and possibly at the start of the season, especially if there is any discomfort or injury.

Still, the Dodgers will enter 2026 with the best starting lineup, barring any unforeseen developments, and Dave Roberts believes two of the pitchers will be vying for the top pitching award.

“I think so… but I think Yamamoto is going to have something to say about it too," Roberts said, according to Hochi News.

Yamamoto and Ohtani are both expected to join Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic during the offseason, even after a long and exhausting season. The Dodgers have granted permission for both players to participate, along with their young ace, right-hander Roki Saskai.

While they will be able to play, Roberts noted that the physical strain from so much baseball could affect the team next season.

"We had a long season," Roberts said at an event in Tokyo. "We'll support them. But I do think that pitching, it's a lot on the body, the arm, (and) the rest would be beneficial for next year for our season."

"But we understand how important the WBC is for these individual players and for the country of Japan."

To manage their workload over the past few months, the Dodgers might gradually introduce those three pitchers throughout the season, providing them with extra rest between starts and minimal work during spring training.

Their international endeavors may weaken their case for the Cy Young, but given the elite level both pitchers can achieve, they make up for fewer innings pitched with higher overall quality in their outings.

