Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Lose Significant Achievement to NL Slugger
ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Buster Olney both predict Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will lose out on the National League home run crown to Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Both players are tied with the National League lead at 45 and are on pace to hit 55 home runs this season, however Schwarber is outpacing Ohtani since the All-Star break as far as homers go. He has 15 since the Midsummer Classic, leading the NL and trailing only Shea Langeliers and Junior Caminero in MLB, while Ohtani has 13.
"Schwarber will win the home run title, hitting 56 this season," wrote Rogers. "He has historically slugged well in September and this year will be no exception. In his career, he has produced his second-highest slugging percentage (.521) in September, trailing only June. Ohtani is also good late in the year, but this is turning into a very special season for the Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter. He's slugging .577 against left-handed pitching, which will translate into a couple more homers off lefties in September and be the difference in the home run race."
Rogers' prediction isn't too far removed from Olney's, however Olney thinks the 2025 All-Star Game MVP will sit just one homer shy of 60 when all is said and done.
"Schwarber will win the title, but he'll reach 59," wrote Olney. "He has figured out how to hit left-handers -- stand in the box, take the HBPs and square up everything -- and has absurdly even splits, with a .946 OPS against right-handers and .943 against lefties. And as strong as he has been this season, he's just getting warmed up, with 20 homers in his past 45 games."
Ohtani comfortably took the National League home run crown in his first season in the NL. He also took the home run crown during his last year in the American League in 2023.
If history is anything to follow, Ohtani is more than capable of bringing home his third consecutive home run title, even if Schwarber is hot at the moment. The Dodgers have one of the easiest schedules in MLB for the remainder of the season by opposing win percentage as well, another advantage for the three-time MVP.
While the race is far from over, it's impossible to count out the best player in MLB when you're talking about accolades.
